Coach Frank Reich ruled out Leonard (back) for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Leonard continues to work his way back from June back surgery, but his season debut will be delayed to Week 4 against the Titans, at the earliest. Reich told George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin on Friday that Leonard had a "really good week" of prep and has made "incremental" progress in his recovery, but he's not quite ready for game action. Zaire Franklin and, to a lesser extent, E.J. Speed will continue to be beneficiaries of Leonard's absence.
