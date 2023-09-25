Leonard recorded seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 22-19 overtime win at Baltimore.
Leonard actually saw fewer snaps Sunday than he did in Week 2 at Houston, but he improved his tackle total from that game to keep pace for his fifth career 100-tackle season. Teammate Zaire Franklin is emerging as one of the NFL's elite run-stoppers, but there should be enough tackles left over for Leonard to retain IDP value.
More News
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Eight tackles in season opener•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Ready to face Jaguars•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Remains in protocol•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Practicing in limited capacity•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Remains in concussion protocol•