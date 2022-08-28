Colts head coach Frank Reich said Sunday that the team has yet to make a decision on whether Leonard (back) will be placed on the reserve/PUP list or start the season on the 53-man roster, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

If the Colts place Leonard on the reserve/PUP list, he'll be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. However, if he stays on the active roster and is ruled out for Week 1, he could take up a valuable depth spot on the roster. The 2018 second-round pick underwent multiple procedures this offseason, so Indianapolis is expected to work its starting middle linebacker back slowly even when he's officially cleared for game action.