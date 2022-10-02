Leonard (concussion) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Leonard recorded two tackles before exiting during his season debut against Tennessee. The star linebacker has been sidelined with a back injury for the first three games of 2022, and he recorded 122 tackle, eight passes defended and four interceptions last for the Colts last year. It's likely that Leonard will now miss additional time with a concussion, as Indianapolis' next game will come again Denver on Thursday