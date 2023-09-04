Leonard remains in concussion protocol Monday but is progressing well according to Coach Shane Steichen, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Time is running thin for Leonard to make his way back onto the field ahead of Indianapolis' date versus Jacksonville on Sunday. If Leonard is forced to miss his team's opener, 2021 fifth-rounder Cameron McGrone is likely to see an uptick in snaps.
