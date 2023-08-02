Leonard (back) is continuing to ramp up his activity during training camp, although he still isn't participating in 11-on-11 team drills, James Boyd of the Atheltic reports.

Leonard continues to be brought along slowly after recovering from back surgery last year. Although he's cleared to compete, the Colts are taking a gradual route in adding to his workload during camp. Although he's moved beyond just individual workouts and is competing in seven-on-seven drills, he's still being limited beyond that.