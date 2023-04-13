Leonard continues to progress in his recovery from his second back surgery in November, Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Leonard is "progressing well," according to head coach Shane Steichen, but he's still hesitant to put a timetable on his return. The 27-year-old missed all but three games last season and was officially shut down in November when he underwent a second back procedure. At the end of last season, in reference to the games he did suit up for he said, "I shouldn't have been out there, shouldn't have been playing, should have just rested." However, with multiple months until training camp, Leonard is expected to be ready for it and should be ready for Week 1.