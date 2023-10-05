Leonard (groin) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Leonard missed practice for a second consecutive day after playing on a pitch count Sunday versus the Rams. It's not clear at this point whether he's just resting or whether he's suffered some kind of setback, so it will be worth keeping an eye out for Indianapolis' final injury report of the week Friday.
