Leonard (back) won't know if he'll play in Week 3 until after practice Thursday or Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Leonard underwent back surgery in June and still hasn't fully recovered from the procedure. The Pro-Bowl linebacker has shifted between a full and limited participant in practice over the past couple of weeks, but he still hasn't played this season. If he can suit up Week 3 against the Chiefs, it'd be a major boon for the Colts defense. However, if he were to miss another week, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed will continue to see increased snaps on defense.