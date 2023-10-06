Leonard (groin) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Titans, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard played on a pitch count in Week 4, and he'll now miss Indianapolis' game in Week 5 entirely as he works his way back from a groin injury. Segun Olubi may pick up a few snaps thanks to Leonard's absence.
