Colts head coach Frank Reich said Leonard (concussion/nose/back) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
The standout linebacker will be sidelined for the second straight contest due to the concussion and a fractured nose, with Reich adding that Leonard underwent surgery to address the latter injury, according to NFL.com. Leonard has suited up in just one of the Colts' first six games this season, after he previously missed the first three weeks while recovering from back surgery. Leonard hasn't practiced since suffering the head injury Oct. 2, so he may not be a lock to make it back in the lineup for the Colts' Week 7 game in Tennessee on Oct. 23.
