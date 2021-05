The Colts selected Davis in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Davis mostly lined up at free safety as a two-year starter for Florida, but he also occasionally lined up versus the slot in man coverage. Despite being a physical tackler, his 5-foot-10, 202-pound frame could lead to Davis struggling against superior size at the next level. He could push for a role as a rookie, but Davis' profile doesn't foreshadow consistent fantasy production in IDP formats.