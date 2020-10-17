site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Sheldon Day: Activated from IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Day (knee) is officially activated from injured reserve Saturday.
The 26-year-old will make his season debut after an injured knee kept him on IR for the first five weeks. Day will likely be a rotational factor on the defensive line this season for the Colts.
