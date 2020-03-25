Play

Day signed a one-year contract with the Colts on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Day kicked off the 2019 campaign as a backup in San Francisco, but he was thrust into a starting role Week 11 following a season-ending injury to D.J. Jones (ankle) and performed admirably in that role. He'll provide the Colts with key depth at defensive tackle.

