Shrader went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and made both of his PATs during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Shrader entered Week 9 having made just three field goals over the team's last three games, but he got back on track Sunday. The kicker made a 47-yard attempt in the third quarter before adding makes from 59 and 50 yards in the final quarter. Shrader has now converted multiple field-goal attempts in six contests this year, and he's gone 22-for-24 on field-goal tries, including 8-for-9 from 50-plus yards, over nine contests so far during the 2026 campaign.