The Colts placed Shrader (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

His move to IR opens up room on the 53-man roster for Michael Badgley, whom the Colts signed to step in as their new kicker in place of Shrader, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering ACL and MCL tears to his right knee in Sunday's 40-6 win over the Raiders. The Notre Dame product had gotten off to an excellent start to the season, converting 13 of 14 field-goal attempts and 14 of 14 extra-point tries en route to an NFL-leading 53 points through the first five weeks. Shrader is under contract through 2026 and should have the inside track on the kicking job heading into next season if he's able to bounce back well from knee surgery.