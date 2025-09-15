Shrader drilled all five of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in the Colts' 29-28 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Shrader accounted for 17 of the Colts' 29 points in this one, making a 29-yard field goal to start off the scoring in the first quarter, followed by makes from 33, 36, 28 and 45. His 45-yard make won the game as time expired in the fourth quarter. On the season, Shrader has made all nine of his field goals and all five of his extra points.