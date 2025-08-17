Colts' Spencer Shrader: Likely clinched placekicking job
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shrader took all the kicks in Saturday's preseason game which likely means he's won the starting job, the Indianapolis Star reports. He made all four field-goal attempts, including a 56-yard field goal, and converted his lone extra-point attempt.
Maddux Trujillo is expected to get all kicking opportunities in the final preseason game. Shrader has been seen as ahead in the kicking competition throughout training camp.
More News
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Solid performance in preseason loss•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Well ahead of Trujillo•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Will face competition for K job•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Competition departs•
-
Colts' Spencer Shrader: Circles back to Colts•
-
Spencer Shrader: Non-tendered by Kansas City•