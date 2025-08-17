default-cbs-image
Shrader took all the kicks in Saturday's preseason game which likely means he's won the starting job, the Indianapolis Star reports. He made all four field-goal attempts, including a 56-yard field goal, and converted his lone extra-point attempt.

Maddux Trujillo is expected to get all kicking opportunities in the final preseason game. Shrader has been seen as ahead in the kicking competition throughout training camp.

