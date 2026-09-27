Shrader made all four of his field-goal attempts while connecting on his lone extra-point try during the Colts' 19-17 win over the Texans on Sunday.

It looked like Shrader was going to observe Sunday's contest from the sidelines after he sustained a groin injury during pregame warmups. However, Shrader was cleared to attempt a field goal in the first quarter, and two of his four made field goals came from 50-plus yards, including a 53-yarder with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Colts their first win of the season. Shrader has made all eight of his field-goal attempts (including three from 50-plus yards) and six of seven extra-point tries through the first three games of the regular season.