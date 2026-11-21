Shrader went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts during the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Shrader opened Thursday's scoring with a 34-yard field goal early in the first quarter. Those ended up being the only points scored by the Colts, as Shrader missed a 56-yarder later in the quarter, and his 62-yarder in the second was blocked by Logan Hall. It was the second time this season that Shrader has missed two kicks, and the third-year kicker is now 24-for-28 on field-goal attempts (including 9-for-12 on kicks from 50-plus yards) and 19-for-20 on extra-point tries through 11 regular-season games. His scoring potential figures to be lower for the rest of the season after the Colts waived Daniel Jones on Friday, which paves the way for Anthony Richardson to start under center in Week 12 against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 29.