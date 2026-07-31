Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Colts' Spencer Shrader: One fewer make than Grupe on Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Shrader went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts at Friday's training-camp practice while Blake Grupe made all six of his attempts, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports.

Shrader has recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2025 season. He was the Colts' starting kicker prior to that point but will need to earn that role back by beating out Grupe in a training-camp competition. "I think it'll be a really good competition," special teams coordinator Brian Mason said Thursday. "We're going to try to get those guys the exact same number of kicks as similar as we possibly can."

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!