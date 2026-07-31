Colts' Spencer Shrader: One less make than Grupe on Friday

Shrader went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts at Friday's training camp practice while Blake Grupe made all six of his attempts, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports.

Shrader has recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2025 season. He was the Colts' starting kicker prior to that point but will need to earn that role back by beating out Grupe in a training-camp competition. "I think it'll be a really good competition," special-teams coordinator Brian Mason said Thursday. "We're going to try to get those guys the exact same number of kicks as similar as we possibly can."