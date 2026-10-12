Shrader made all five of his field-goal attempts and converted on his lone point-after try during Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones led the Colts on six offensive drives during Sunday's loss, though only one of those drives ended with a touchdown. That meant a busy day for Shrader, who made field goals from 57 and 56 yards in the first half before connecting on three more kicks from 22, 40 and 28 yards in the second. His five made field goals were his most in a game since Week 2 of the 2025 season, and he's attempted at least three field goals in each of the Colts' last four games. His 16 made field goals through five regular-season games leads the NFL, and he also leads all kickers with six made field goals from 50-plus yards. The Colts have a juicy Week 6 matchup against the 0-5 Titans on Oct. 18.