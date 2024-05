Indianapolis signed Shrader as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Shrader spent the first part of his college career with USF before transferring to Notre Dame for his senior year. With the Fighting Irish, he converted 15 of 22 field-goal attempts and went 61-for-62 on extra-point tries. He has a big leg, connecting on four kicks of 50-plus yards with Notre Dame, with his longest being a 54-yarder.