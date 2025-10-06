Colts' Spencer Shrader: Suffers season-ending knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shrader is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shrader was injured on an extra-point attempt when a Las Vegas player collided with Shrader's right knee, and he's believed to have suffered multiple torn ligaments, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. The Colts will now be in the market for a new kicker. If Shrader's season is indeed over, he'll finish the 2025 campaign having made 13 of 14 field-goal tries and all 14 of his extra-point attempts.
