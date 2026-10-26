Shrader went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Vikings.

Shrader entered Week 7 without having missed a field-goal try over the team's first six contests, but he was unable to remain perfect. The kicker was able to make a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, giving Indianapolis a 10-6 lead at the break. Shrader then missed a 56-yard try wide left in the third quarter before pushing a 48-yard attempt wide right in the fourth quarter. He has now gone 19-for-21 on field-goal tries while making 13 of 14 extra-point attempts over seven contests this season.