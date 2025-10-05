Shrader is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a right knee injury, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis report.

Shrader suffered the injury on an extra-point attempt in the second quarter, when Tristin McCollum ran into his right knee. Shrader was slow to walk off the field, and the Colts will seemingly be without a place kicker for the rest of the game, which would necessitate the offense to go for two-point conversions for the rest of Sunday's game.