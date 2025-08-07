Shrader has opened up a clear lead over Maddux Trujillo in the Colts' kicking competition, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Shrader has been far more accurate in camp, though he missed a long field-goal attempt in the final two-minute drill of a joint practice with Baltimore on Tuesday. While Trujillo doesn't appear to be a serious contender to win the job over Shrader, Boyd believes the Colts could add another kicker if Shrader struggles in the preseason, which begins for the Colts with a road game in Baltimore on Thursday.