Shrader and and Maddux Trujillo are in a true competition for the starting placekicker job, special teams coordinator Brian Mason told 1075 FM The Fan in Indianapolis. "Spencer certainly has a little bit of a step up in that. He's already been in the league, already been here, but it is definitely an open competition," said Mason.

Shrader inked a two-year deal with the Colts mid-March after a tumultuous rookie campaign, in which he appeared in four combined games between Indianapolis, Kansas City and the Jets. He converted all five of his field-goal tries and all nine extra-point attempts across those appearances. The Colts will have a new kicker this season after releasing Matt Gay in April. While Shrader's two-year contract likely indicates he's the favorite, it wouldn't be surprising if Trujillo won the job or if the team acquired another veteran late in training camp for the job. Shrader will need to have a strong preseason as a result.