Colts' Spencer Ware: Facing tough competition
Coach Frank Reich said Ware is competing with Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams for a single role mixing in behind Marlon Mack on early downs, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 107.5 The Fan reports.
Reich's description of the roles doesn't sound too promising, but he did mention that he's impressed by Ware's toughness and general understanding of football. The 27-year-old also has considerable experience catching passes out of the backfield, potentially making him a capable replacement for Nyheim Hines' role on passing downs. The versatility should give Ware at least a slight edge over Williams and Wilkins for the third spot on the depth chart, though the latter has the advantage of being a recent draft pick (2018 fifth-rounder) brought in by the current regime. Ware's one-year, $1.31 million contract contains only $150,000 guaranteed.
