Colts' Spencer Ware: Gets only $150k guaranteed

Ware's one-year, $1.31 million contract with the Colts contains $150,000 guaranteed, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Contract details confirm the initial expectation of Ware needing to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. In addition to the guaranteed $150,000 signing bonus, his deal consists of an $805,000 base salary and $350,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The Colts' decision to avoid pricier players or draft picks for their backfield is a not-so-subtle vote of confidence in Marlon Mack (hip) and Nyheim Hines. The 27-year-old Ware figures to compete with Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams and at least one or two undrafted rookies.

