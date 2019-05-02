Colts' Spencer Ware: Gets only $150k guaranteed
Ware's one-year, $1.31 million contract with the Colts contains $150,000 guaranteed, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Contract details confirm the initial expectation of Ware needing to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. In addition to the guaranteed $150,000 signing bonus, his deal consists of an $805,000 base salary and $350,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The Colts' decision to avoid pricier players or draft picks for their backfield is a not-so-subtle vote of confidence in Marlon Mack (hip) and Nyheim Hines. The 27-year-old Ware figures to compete with Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams and at least one or two undrafted rookies.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...