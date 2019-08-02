Colts' Spencer Ware: Heading to reserve/PUP list

The Colts placed Ware (undisclosed) on the reserve/PUP list.

Ware has yet to practice during training camp due to an unknown injury, which is serious enough for the Colts to transfer him from active/PUP to reserve/PUP. Because he now resides on the latter, he'll be ineligible to practice or play for the first six weeks of the regular season. Clearly, the team is committed to seeing what Ware can contribute, but he may not get that opportunity until mid-October, at the earliest. With the preseason slate about to kick off, the Colts backfield will be led by Marlon Mack, with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins (undisclosed) serving as the primary reserve options.

