Colts' Spencer Ware: Heading to reserve/PUP list
The Colts placed Ware (undisclosed) on the reserve/PUP list.
Ware has yet to practice during training camp due to an unknown injury, which is serious enough for the Colts to transfer him from active/PUP to reserve/PUP. Because he now resides on the latter, he'll be ineligible to practice or play for the first six weeks of the regular season. Clearly, the team is committed to seeing what Ware can contribute, but he may not get that opportunity until mid-October, at the earliest. With the preseason slate about to kick off, the Colts backfield will be led by Marlon Mack, with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins (undisclosed) serving as the primary reserve options.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
The No. 2 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but you've got...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...