Colts' Spencer Ware: Joining Indianapolis
Ware signed with the Colts on Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Ware met with the Colts, Jets and Lions earlier this offseason, ultimately waiting until after the 2019 NFL Draft to sign with a team. He shouldn't be a threat to Marlon Mack (hip) atop the depth chart, but Ware at least figures to put some pressure on reserve running backs Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams. The 27-year-old missed out on a nice opportunity last season in Kansas City, injuring his hamstring a couple weeks after Kareem Hunt was released. Ware did return for the AFC Championship Game, but he was limited to 10 snaps and one touch while working behind Damien Williams.
