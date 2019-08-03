Colts' Spencer Ware: Out at least a month

Ware (ankle) is expected to be out five to six weeks as he recovers from ankle surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Colts placed Ware on the PUP-R list Friday, but the veteran running back made it known his season would not be over suggesting he wasn't happy with the designation. Rapoport hinted an injury settlement could be on the way so it's entirely possible, and perhaps even likely, Ware could join another team at some point over the next couple of weeks, but he'll likely miss at least the first portion of the regular season as he recovers from ankle surgery.