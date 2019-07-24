Colts' Spencer Ware: Starts camp on PUP list

Ware will be placed on the PUP list with an unspecified muscle injury that's expected to keep him out of practice for two weeks, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Signed to a one-year, $1.31 million contract with $150,000 guaranteed, Ware is expected to compete against Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams for one or two roster spots. The former Chief dealt with a hamstring injury late last season, missing three games in December and one more in the divisional round of the playoffs. There was no report of any lingering impact when Ware signed with the Colts at the end of April.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 2.0

    Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 2.0

    It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 2.0

    You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....