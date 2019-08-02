Colts' Spencer Ware: Still sidelined
Ware (undisclosed) could miss another week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
With Ware on the preseason PUP list and Jordan Wilkins (undisclosed) now banged up, the Colts reportedly kicked the tires on Mike Gillislee. Once healthy, Ware will look to secure a complementary role in the team's backfield behind Marlon Mack.
