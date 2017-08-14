Colts' Stephen Morris: Falling down depth chart
Morris was 13-for-20 for 94 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to Detroit. While he led the Colts on their only touchdown drive, he was the third quarterback to play in the game.
Morris has fallen behind undrafted rookie Phillip Walker on the depth chart. While the Colts could carry three quarterbacks if Andrew Luck isn't ready to start the season due to a shoulder injury, it also seems likely Morris may not make the final roster.
