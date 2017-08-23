Morris has moved back ahead of Phillip Walker on the depth chart, but Scott Tolzien will start Saturday's preseason game at Pittsburgh and likely play into the third quarter, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Tolzien has had a lackluster preseason, failing to lead the Colts on a touchdown drive in two preseason starts. Morris has played well in two preseason games (14-for-35 for 205 yards with 1 TD) and has been getting time with the second-team offense. It's a stretch to think he could start over Tolzien if Andrew Luck misses Week 1 with a shoulder injury. However, Morris could get a shot if Luck remains out multiple regular season games and Tolzien struggles.