Colts' Stephen Morris: Moves to No. 3 QB
Morris has moved back ahead of Phillip Walker on the depth chart, but Scott Tolzien will start Saturday's preseason game at Pittsburgh and likely play into the third quarter, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Tolzien has had a lackluster preseason, failing to lead the Colts on a touchdown drive in two preseason starts. Morris has played well in two preseason games (14-for-35 for 205 yards with 1 TD) and has been getting time with the second-team offense. It's a stretch to think he could start over Tolzien if Andrew Luck misses Week 1 with a shoulder injury. However, Morris could get a shot if Luck remains out multiple regular season games and Tolzien struggles.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...