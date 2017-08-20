Morris may be given a longer look at quarterback after going 11-of-15 for 111 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Morris was demoted to fourth string for Indy's first preseason game, but played well for a second consecutive game. With Indy's first-team offense struggling in two preseason games under Scott Tolzine, head coach Chuck Pagano said he would review his quarterback depth chart. It sounds like Morris may reverse his surprising early fall on the depth chart and get more time with the second- and even first-team offense.