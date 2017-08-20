Colts' Stephen Morris: Strong second preseason game
Morris may be given a longer look at quarterback after going 11-of-15 for 111 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Morris was demoted to fourth string for Indy's first preseason game, but played well for a second consecutive game. With Indy's first-team offense struggling in two preseason games under Scott Tolzine, head coach Chuck Pagano said he would review his quarterback depth chart. It sounds like Morris may reverse his surprising early fall on the depth chart and get more time with the second- and even first-team offense.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...