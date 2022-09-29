Gilmore (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday.
Gilmore was forced out early in Sunday's win over the Chiefs with the injury. However, after logging a limited practice Wednesday, the veteran corner was a full participant Thursday. He should be good to do go Sunday against the Titans.
More News
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Forced out Sunday•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Three tackles in Colts debut•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Gets two-year deal from Colts•
-
Panthers' Stephon Gilmore: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Panthers' Stephon Gilmore: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Panthers' Stephon Gilmore: Won't play Week 17•