Gilmore (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports

Gilmore was seen running to the Colts' locker room after exiting with a hamstring issue in the first half against Kansas City, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. In the 32-year-old's absence Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers will need to step up against the Chiefs' potent passing attack.