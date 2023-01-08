Gilmore (wrist) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
Gilmore didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a wrist injury, but he still had a chance to suit up after drawing a questionable tag. However, the veteran quarterback will ultimately be sidelined for the Colts' season finale, marking his first absence of the campaign. Gilmore will finish his first season in Indianapolis with 66 tackles, 11 pass defenses and two interceptions across 16 appearances.
More News
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Officially questionable for Week 18•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Sees full action Thursday•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Missing practice with rib injury•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Clears injury designation•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Forced out Sunday•
-
Colts' Stephon Gilmore: Three tackles in Colts debut•