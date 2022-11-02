Gilmore (ribs) did not participate at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at New England.
It's a new injury for Gilmore, who to this point has played in all eight of Indianapolis' games in 2022. The two-time All-Pro corner's status will certainly be one to monitor for the Colts through the week, and Brandon Facyson would be in line for extended reps if Gilmore can't go Sunday.
