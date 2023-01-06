Gilmore (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
Gilmore didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a wrist injury but will still have a chance to suit up for the Colts' season finale. The veteran cornerback has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 66 tackles, 11 pass defenses and two interceptions across 16 appearances.
