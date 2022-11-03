Gilmore (ribs) returned to practice Thursday as a full participant.
Despite having played every defensive snap during Sunday's loss to the Commanders, Gilmore popped up on the injury report Wednesday as a DNP in practice with an apparent rib issue. However, the 11-year veteran returned to Thursday's session in full capacity, implying that his injury is no longer a concern. Gilmore is slated to operate in his usual role as the team's No. 1 cornerback for his homecoming matchup in New England on Sunday.
