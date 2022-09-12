Gilmore had three total tackles in Sunday's tie at Houston.
Gilmore played on all of the defense's 70 snaps and had a strong game in pass coverage. He allowed four receptions on eight targets for just 33 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract in the offseason to anchor the secondary along with Kenny Moore as starting cornerbacks.
