Colts' Sterling Shippy: Earns deal with Colts

Shippy signed an undisclosed contract with the Colts on Sunday.

Shippy nailed down a deal following his tryout during rookie minicamp. The Alcorn State product started 12 of 13 games in 2018, recording 38 tackles (19 solo) and eight sacks. Shippy will likely compete for one of the final roster spots in training camp.

