Colts' Steve Ishmael: Out with knee injury
Ishmael suffered a knee injury in Monday's practice. "Steve's dealing with a knee," head coach Frank Reich told the Indianapolis Star. "It's more than just a tweak, so we'll have to get the full evaluation on that."
The undrafted free agent from Syracuse spent time on the Colts' practice squad last season. A significant injury will make it hard for him to win a roster spot in the preseason.
