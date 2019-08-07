Ishmael suffered a knee injury in Monday's practice. "Steve's dealing with a knee," head coach Frank Reich told the Indianapolis Star. "It's more than just a tweak, so we'll have to get the full evaluation on that."

The undrafted free agent from Syracuse spent time on the Colts' practice squad last season. A significant injury will make it hard for him to win a roster spot in the preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories