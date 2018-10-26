Colts' Steve Ishmael: Promoted from practice squad
The Colts signed Ishmael off their practice squad Friday.
Ishmael's promotion to the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Jihad Ward (ankle) on injured reserve. An undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, Ishmael played well during the offseason with Indianapolis but was waived during final cuts. With Ryan Grant (ankle) out and Zach Pascal (head) listed as questionable, Ishmael has a chance to receive limited offensive snaps behind T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rodgers against the Raiders on Sunday.
