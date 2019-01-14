Ishmael signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts.

Ishmael went undrafted out of Syracuse last year after snagging 105 passes for 1,347 yards during his final season with the Orange. He spent time on the Colts' practice squad during the 2018 campaign and will now stick around in Indianapolis for at least another offseason with hopes of carving out a depth role behind T.Y. Hilton and others in advance of 2019.

